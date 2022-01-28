Advisory Research Inc. Has $229,000 Stock Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Advisory Research Inc. lessened its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 76.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. Advisory Research Inc.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $543,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 402.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert A. Katz sold 98,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.60, for a total value of $32,467,895.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023 in the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MTN opened at $265.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $318.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $320.97. The company has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $261.41 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.23%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.