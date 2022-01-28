Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Price Target Increased to C$45.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

AGGZF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$54.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bank Financial raised Ag Growth International from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Ag Growth International from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

OTCMKTS:AGGZF opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.28. Ag Growth International has a 1-year low of $20.53 and a 1-year high of $37.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International, Inc engages in the manufacture of agricultural equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and International. Its product portfolio include portable and permanent handling, storage, conditioning, structures, processing, and technology.

