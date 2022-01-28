Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday.

AGYS opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software maker reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.11 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Agilysys will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

