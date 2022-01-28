Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) PT Lowered to $45.00

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.44% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Agilysys from $65.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday.
AGYS opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $869.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.61. Agilysys has a 1 year low of $33.63 and a 1 year high of $64.09.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bares Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the third quarter valued at about $14,525,000. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 43.3% during the second quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 315,140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,922,000 after buying an additional 95,168 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 118.6% during the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after buying an additional 93,196 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 6.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,416,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,162,000 after buying an additional 81,810 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Agilysys by 29.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 362,441 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 81,538 shares during the period. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Agilysys
Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.
