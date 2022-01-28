Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $7,839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 31.4% during the third quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 28,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,778 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 60.8% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $4,904,000. 81.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on APD. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.88.

Shares of APD stock opened at $275.85 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $316.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.33% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.56%.

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 1,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $297.76 per share, with a total value of $499,939.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean D. Major sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.96, for a total transaction of $1,733,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

