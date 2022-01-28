Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Bought by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 818,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,962 shares during the period. Airbnb comprises about 2.6% of Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $137,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 30.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Airbnb by 119.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,075,000 after acquiring an additional 106,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,976,000. 31.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

ABNB stock opened at $137.79 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.71 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.52 and its 200 day moving average is $164.49. The stock has a market cap of $87.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 116.56% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total value of $39,990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.36, for a total value of $6,454,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,145,824 shares of company stock worth $210,854,851 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.94 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.50.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.