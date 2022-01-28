Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp cut its stake in shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALRM. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alarm.com by 323,590.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 297,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,327,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Alarm.com by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Alarm.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $957,000. 90.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Daniel Ramos sold 5,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.04, for a total transaction of $491,791.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total value of $90,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,129 shares of company stock valued at $7,665,514. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alarm.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on Alarm.com from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Roth Capital cut their target price on Alarm.com from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alarm.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

ALRM stock opened at $68.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.15. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.71 and a 12-month high of $107.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.63.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $192.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.81 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

