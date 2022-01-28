Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Insider Sells $42,098.72 in Stock

Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) insider Jason Duncan sold 1,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $42,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $495.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.41. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a one year low of $20.30 and a one year high of $43.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 8.20.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $3.28. The firm had revenue of $3.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.33 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 444.28% and a negative return on equity of 82.99%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALBO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albireo Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albireo Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 103,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 13,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,242 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 60,542 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,337 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

