Alison Nicoll Sells 7,500 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alison Nicoll also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.27, for a total transaction of $812,025.00.

On Wednesday, January 12th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.74, for a total transaction of $913,050.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total transaction of $995,625.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $1,098,075.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $1,094,100.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $1,096,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.83, for a total transaction of $1,438,725.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.21, for a total transaction of $1,456,575.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.73, for a total transaction of $1,527,975.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of Upstart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00.

Shares of NASDAQ UPST traded up $4.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $95.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,889,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,750,253. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.51 and a 12 month high of $401.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion and a PE ratio of 119.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $148.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.53.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The firm had revenue of $228.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UPST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Upstart from $300.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $271.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 97.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $392,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Upstart by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,672,000 after buying an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Upstart by 560.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Upstart by 52.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 13,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

