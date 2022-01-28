Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,110 Shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.24% of ACI Worldwide worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACIW. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 2,821.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,106,980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,829,451 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,426,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224,655 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,569,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $541,127,000 after purchasing an additional 444,594 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,667,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,986,000 after purchasing an additional 283,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 244,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

In related news, CFO Scott W. Behrens sold 37,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $1,202,346.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Ram Kumar Puppala purchased 2,000 shares of ACI Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.49 per share, for a total transaction of $56,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.63. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $43.23.

ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). ACI Worldwide had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $316.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. ACI Worldwide’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

ACI Worldwide Profile

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.