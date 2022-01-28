Allianz Asset Management GmbH Buys 6,850 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 91.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,380 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 879.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 688.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 243,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after buying an additional 212,835 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.67.

Shares of MANH opened at $124.55 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.11 and a 52 week high of $188.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.41 and a beta of 1.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $147.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 17.27%. The company’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

