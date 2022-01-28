Allianz Asset Management GmbH Grows Stake in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 189.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,288 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LBRDK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 89.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LBRDK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Liberty Broadband from $220.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.83.

Shares of LBRDK opened at $139.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $136.56 and a one year high of $194.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $154.45 and a 200 day moving average of $169.02.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.13). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 78.43%. The firm had revenue of $250.22 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

