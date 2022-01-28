Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 16,907 Shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its stake in shares of ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,907 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.25% of ACCO Brands worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ACCO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the third quarter worth $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ACCO Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in ACCO Brands by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

ACCO Brands stock opened at $7.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $760.10 million, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67. ACCO Brands Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.58 and a fifty-two week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $526.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.45 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Gregory J. Mccormack sold 37,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $315,656.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

