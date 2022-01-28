Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) Short Interest Down 98.7% in January

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III (NASDAQ:ALPA) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the December 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ALPA opened at $9.65 on Friday. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $10.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.69.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $123,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III during the third quarter worth about $151,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $484,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp III in the third quarter valued at approximately $726,000. Institutional investors own 33.26% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. III is based in New York.

