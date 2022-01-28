Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tsai Capital Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Tsai Capital Corp cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 5.8% of Tsai Capital Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tsai Capital Corp’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 30.66% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 17 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,963.30, for a total transaction of $50,376.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG traded up $5.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,588.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,810.20 and a 1 year high of $3,037.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,823.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $16.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

