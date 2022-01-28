Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Purchased by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 2.4% of Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in Alphabet by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $136,807,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the period. Trust Co of Kansas acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,364.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $757,000. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOG traded up $34.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2,616.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,699. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,810.20 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2,844.69 and its 200-day moving average is $2,823.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $16.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 7,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,994.60, for a total transaction of $23,810,064.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,988.06, for a total value of $7,470,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,968 shares of company stock worth $417,935,897 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,226.82.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

