Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $22.96 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alphabet in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali anticipates that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $194.41 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,185.00 to $3,540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,239.08.

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $2,580.10 on Thursday. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,801.56 and a 12 month high of $3,019.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2,837.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,805.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The firm had revenue of $53.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.80 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $16.40 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter worth $2,870,493,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Alphabet by 102.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,258,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,261,000 after buying an additional 637,153 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 232,278.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 625,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 624,829 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 149,779.0% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 535,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 534,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 588.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,362,000 after buying an additional 495,388 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.24% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

