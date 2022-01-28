AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Acquires New Shares in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,702 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBP. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $54,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $87,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $220,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Installed Building Products by 4.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 80.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBP opened at $101.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.82. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.36 and a 1-year high of $141.43.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $509.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.30%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Installed Building Products from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zelman & Associates raised Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Installed Building Products from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.43.

In other news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total value of $263,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Edwards sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.17, for a total value of $7,990,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,500 shares of company stock valued at $24,997,505. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Installed Building Products Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc engages in the business of installing insulation for the residential new construction market. Its products include garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving, and mirrors. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

