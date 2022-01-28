AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,141 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,582 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,186,846 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $811,638,000 after acquiring an additional 362,076 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lear by 198.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $58,878,000 after acquiring an additional 223,207 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in Lear by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,027,270 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $317,369,000 after acquiring an additional 215,191 shares during the period. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,657,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Lear by 5,419.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 140,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,015,000 after acquiring an additional 138,145 shares during the period. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Marianne Vidershain sold 170 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.01, for a total transaction of $30,431.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lear from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Lear from $198.00 to $206.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $191.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.29.

NYSE:LEA opened at $167.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.26. Lear Co. has a twelve month low of $144.77 and a twelve month high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The auto parts company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). Lear had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Lear’s payout ratio is 33.70%.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

