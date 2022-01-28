AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 193.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 28,432 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 18,736 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after buying an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invitae by 38.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 115,595 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 32,041 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invitae during the third quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

In related news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $9.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average of $23.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a current ratio of 8.74. Invitae Co. has a 52-week low of $9.28 and a 52-week high of $55.70.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.56 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

