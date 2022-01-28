AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) by 23.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iRhythm Technologies were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 79.0% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 8,096 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 727.2% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 65,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after buying an additional 57,363 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 28.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 4.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $114.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.16. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.66 and a 1-year high of $277.81.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRTC. Oppenheimer upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $110.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, iRhythm Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

iRhythm Technologies Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

