AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 1,025 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,025 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ICU Medical by 9.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in ICU Medical by 18.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 85,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $17,596,000 after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in ICU Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,880 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,517,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ICU Medical by 22.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,657 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ICU Medical alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on ICU Medical from $302.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $203.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38 and a beta of 0.51. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.39 and a 1-year high of $282.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.96 and its 200-day moving average is $221.37.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $336.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.20 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 8.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

Read More: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Receive News & Ratings for ICU Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICU Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.