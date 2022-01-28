AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 2.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,241 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT opened at $54.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $65.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.64.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. Cabot had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.10%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CBT shares. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cabot from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Cabot from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Cabot from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Cabot from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cabot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

