Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, manufacturing and marketing of products for the surgical treatment of spine disorders. The Company’s principal product offering includes a variety of spinal implant products and systems consisted of components, such as spine screws and rods, spinal spacers, plates, and various biologics offerings. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Carlsbad, California. “

Get Alphatec alerts:

ATEC has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ATEC traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.63. The stock had a trading volume of 49,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,537. The company has a market capitalization of $956.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.69. Alphatec has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $19.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.71.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $62.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 61.41% and a negative return on equity of 92.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott Lish sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.79, for a total value of $73,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Paul Segal purchased 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 158,287 shares of company stock worth $1,733,856 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. Corporate insiders own 34.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Alphatec by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alphatec (ATEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.