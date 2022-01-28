AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Scotiabank

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AltaGas from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.67.

AltaGas stock opened at $20.44 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. AltaGas has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.06.

AltaGas Ltd. is a North American energy infrastructure Company that connects natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas to domestic and global markets. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Midstream, and Corporate and Other. The Utilities segment serves its customers through ownership of regulated natural gas distribution utilities and regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States, delivering clean and affordable natural gas to homes and businesses.

