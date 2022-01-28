AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$31.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$31.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$32.00 target price on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, December 17th. TD Securities increased their target price on AltaGas from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.75.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$26.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$26.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$18.78 and a 12 month high of C$27.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Sell-side analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

