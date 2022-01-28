AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) Short Interest Down 62.1% in January

AltC Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALCC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the December 31st total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALCC. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AltC Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $195,000. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AltC Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $492,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AltC Acquisition stock opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. AltC Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.16.

AltC Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. AltC Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

