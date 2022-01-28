ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Shares Gap Down to $15.71

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.71, but opened at $15.01. ALX Oncology shares last traded at $15.60, with a volume of 14,701 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $65.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $83.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ALX Oncology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.29.

The firm has a market cap of $581.58 million, a PE ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 3.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.67.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.13). Analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Lsv Associates, Llc sold 42,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $1,411,728.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 14,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $547,284.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 534,288 shares of company stock worth $15,434,892 in the last three months. Insiders own 58.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ALX Oncology by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,867,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,627,000 after buying an additional 970,252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,549,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,738,000 after purchasing an additional 192,610 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,366,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,950,000 after purchasing an additional 114,456 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,263,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in ALX Oncology by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,054,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,681,000 after purchasing an additional 127,438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

About ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

