American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($2.66) Per Share

American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of American Airlines Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu anticipates that the airline will post earnings of ($2.66) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($3.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AAL. Redburn Partners downgraded American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded American Airlines Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.50 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.36.

AAL stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $15.38 and a 1-year high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of -2.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.44.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The airline reported ($1.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.38 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.86) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 71.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the airline’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 200.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Airlines Group in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Airlines Group by 84.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,720 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

