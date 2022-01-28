American Century Companies Inc. Acquires 10,107 Shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,107 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.10% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $9,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,026,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,698,000 after purchasing an additional 447,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after acquiring an additional 565,430 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 137.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,728,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577,813 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 7.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,486,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,588,000 after acquiring an additional 162,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 2.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,236,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,931,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total value of $318,528.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NTLA stock opened at $82.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.88. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.52 and a beta of 2.04.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.22% and a negative net margin of 854.10%. The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.56.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

