American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 659,950 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,209 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.59% of AxoGen worth $10,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXGN. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,924 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,802 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 3.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 8.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,662 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 7.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,425 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AxoGen stock opened at $7.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.78, a quick ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.04 million, a P/E ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.90. AxoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $23.94.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $31.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 21.68% and a negative net margin of 21.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AXGN shares. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AxoGen in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

AxoGen Company Profile

Axogen, Inc engages in the development and market of surgical solutions for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair. It also provides products and education to improve surgical treatment algorithms for peripheral nerve damage or discontinuity. The firm’s products include avance nerve graft, axoguard nerve connector, axoguard nerve protector, avive soft tissue membrane, acroval neurosensory and motor testing system, and axotouch two-point discriminator.

