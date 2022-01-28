American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in ASML were worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 36 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $634.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $764.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $786.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ASML Holding has a one year low of $501.11 and a one year high of $895.93. The company has a market cap of $260.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 price objective for the company. AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $850.00.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

