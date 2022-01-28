American Century Companies Inc. Buys 572 Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.22% of Arena Pharmaceuticals worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 631.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 530.1% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $196,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

Shares of ARNA opened at $89.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 14.82, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.25. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $94.23.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

