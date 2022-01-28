American Century Companies Inc. Grows Stake in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 196,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,200 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Essent Group worth $8,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 202,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,916,000 after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 388.9% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 28,920 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 106,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 7,920 shares during the period. Cim LLC boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 26,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Essent Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 84,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

ESNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price target on Essent Group from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Essent Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE ESNT opened at $43.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.85. Essent Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $39.62 and a 52-week high of $54.22.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.69 million. Essent Group had a net margin of 61.29% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Essent Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Essent Group Ltd. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 13.64%.

In related news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Casale sold 6,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $328,731.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,502 shares of company stock valued at $510,993 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers mortgage insurance, reinsurance, and risk management products. The company was founded by Mark A. Casale on July 1, 2008 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

