American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 208,878 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Steel Dynamics worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of STLD. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,120,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $424,387,000 after buying an additional 3,957,441 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,591,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,286,861,000 after buying an additional 1,711,312 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 172.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,378,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,151,000 after buying an additional 871,839 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,508,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,152,000 after buying an additional 776,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,112,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,905,000 after buying an additional 711,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.49. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.77 and a fifty-two week high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.17.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

