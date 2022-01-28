American Express (NYSE:AXP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

American Express (NYSE:AXP) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $186.11.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXP. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on American Express from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens increased their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in American Express by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 255 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 4,057 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock traded up $2.59 on Friday, reaching $174.49. 197,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,735,001. American Express has a one year low of $115.81 and a one year high of $189.03. The company has a market capitalization of $135.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average of $168.85.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The business had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.97%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

