American Express (NYSE:AXP) PT Raised to $155.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $152.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 9.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Express from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Express from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.11.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $171.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. American Express has a twelve month low of $115.81 and a twelve month high of $189.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $165.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.85. The firm has a market cap of $133.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. American Express had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in American Express by 979.0% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 109,251 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $18,047,000 after acquiring an additional 99,126 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 126,663 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $20,929,000 after buying an additional 14,436 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 22.1% during the second quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 1,897 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 17.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,772 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $24,085,000 after buying an additional 22,084 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 43.9% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,598 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

