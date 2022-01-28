American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American International Holdings Corp (OTCMKTS:AMIH) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 1,400.0% from the December 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 649,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:AMIH opened at $0.06 on Friday. American International has a 52-week low of $0.05 and a 52-week high of $0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get American International alerts:

About American International

American International Holdings Corp. engages in seeking a business combination with an operating company through acquiring its assets, properties, and other means. The firm serves oil and gas industry. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

Read More: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for American International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.