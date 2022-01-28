American Lithium (CVE:LI) Trading 9.9% Higher

Shares of American Lithium Corp. (CVE:LI) traded up 9.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.48 and last traded at C$3.44. 236,045 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 720,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$4.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.02 and a quick ratio of 9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$626.88 million and a PE ratio of -21.41.

American Lithium Company Profile (CVE:LI)

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for lithium and vanadium. It primarily focuses on the Tonopah Claystone Claims Property covering an area of approximately 4,000 acres located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada.

Featured Story: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for American Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.