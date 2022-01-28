American National Group (NASDAQ:ANAT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 2,914 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 56,247 shares.The stock last traded at $188.37 and had previously closed at $188.42.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in shares of American National Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in American National Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in American National Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

