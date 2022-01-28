Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 45.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $303.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 12-month low of $196.77 and a 12-month high of $332.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $304.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.06.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

AMP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.77.

In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,158 shares of company stock worth $8,013,525 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.