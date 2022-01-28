Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 14.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Amphenol updated its Q1 guidance to $0.59-0.61 EPS.

APH stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, reaching $75.96. 42,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,760,536. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200-day moving average of $78.10. Amphenol has a twelve month low of $58.58 and a twelve month high of $88.45. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen cut Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.05.

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $44,576,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $13,889,066.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 985,600 shares of company stock worth $81,038,736 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Amphenol stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 52,222 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,654,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.75% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

