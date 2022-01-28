Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.79 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) will report earnings of $1.79 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for Analog Devices’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.77 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.83. Analog Devices posted earnings per share of $1.44 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Analog Devices will report full year earnings of $7.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $7.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $8.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Analog Devices.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Analog Devices had a net margin of 19.00% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $179.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.55.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $154.59 on Tuesday. Analog Devices has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $174.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 74.80%.

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total transaction of $1,212,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,636 shares of company stock worth $5,259,112. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 184.5% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

