Analysts Anticipate Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Brunswick’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Brunswick reported sales of $1.16 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Brunswick will report full year sales of $5.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.71 billion to $5.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brunswick.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.09. Brunswick had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BC. Zacks Investment Research raised Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.64.

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $88.28 on Friday. Brunswick has a 12 month low of $79.55 and a 12 month high of $117.62. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 60.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Company Profile

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

Read More: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brunswick (BC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.