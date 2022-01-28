Analysts Anticipate Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cellebrite DI Ltd (NASDAQ:CLBT) to announce $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cellebrite DI’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cellebrite DI will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cellebrite DI.

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $65.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.80 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CLBT shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellebrite DI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Cellebrite DI from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cellebrite DI in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $146,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, Crescent Park Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Cellebrite DI in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,209,000. 24.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CLBT opened at $5.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.66. Cellebrite DI has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $13.24.

About Cellebrite DI

