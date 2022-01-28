Analysts Anticipate Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to Post -$0.11 EPS

Equities analysts expect Chimerix, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.11) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chimerix’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is $0.71. Chimerix reported earnings per share of ($0.19) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chimerix will report full-year earnings of ($1.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.88). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to $0.18. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Chimerix.

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). Chimerix had a negative return on equity of 58.06% and a negative net margin of 4,762.96%. The firm had revenue of $0.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMRX. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Chimerix in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Chimerix in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Chimerix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chimerix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.63.

Shares of CMRX stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 625,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 832,379. Chimerix has a 52-week low of $4.75 and a 52-week high of $11.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.30. The stock has a market cap of $469.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.37.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 17.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,143,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 173,312 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Chimerix by 466.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 574,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,594,000 after purchasing an additional 472,789 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chimerix by 3.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 164,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 5,156 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $738,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chimerix in the second quarter worth about $244,000. 58.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chimerix Company Profile

Chimerix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

