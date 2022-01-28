Analysts Anticipate MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $140.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to post sales of $140.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for MarketWise’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $134.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $146.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketWise will report full-year sales of $542.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $536.80 million to $548.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $649.81 million, with estimates ranging from $637.00 million to $658.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketWise.

Several research firms have issued reports on MKTW. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.25.

Shares of MKTW traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.78. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,609. MarketWise has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $16.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.06.

In other MarketWise news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 120,100 shares of MarketWise stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $718,198.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,980,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,397,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,260,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth $5,520,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth $6,021,000. 3.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

