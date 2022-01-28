Analysts Expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Will Post Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) to post $0.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Gladstone Capital’s earnings. Gladstone Capital also posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Capital will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.80. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.80 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Gladstone Capital.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The investment management company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. The business had revenue of $14.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.89 million. Gladstone Capital had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 156.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:GLAD traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,377. The firm has a market cap of $363.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.48. Gladstone Capital has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $12.58.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.37%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 115,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 79.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

