Analysts Expect GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for GlycoMimetics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.36). GlycoMimetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlycoMimetics will report full-year earnings of ($1.25) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.36) to ($1.17). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.49) to ($1.26). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlycoMimetics.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share.

GLYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other GlycoMimetics news, Director Patricia S. Andrews acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $82,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics in the second quarter worth about $83,000. 57.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLYC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 348,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,289. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.86. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $4.40.

About GlycoMimetics

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

