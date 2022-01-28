Analysts Expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $328.40 Million

Analysts expect Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) to report sales of $328.40 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $333.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $323.40 million. Horace Mann Educators reported sales of $352.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will report full year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horace Mann Educators.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $329.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Horace Mann Educators stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.59. The company had a trading volume of 331,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,979. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 0.59. Horace Mann Educators has a 12-month low of $36.21 and a 12-month high of $44.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.83%.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Bradley purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $40.47 per share, with a total value of $101,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 325,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,589 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,602 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. KEMPER Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,573,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 98.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and retirement solutions to the educators and school employees. It operates through the following business segments: Property and Casualty; Supplemental; Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other.

