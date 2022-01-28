Analysts Expect LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) to Post $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) will report $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for LivaNova’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. LivaNova posted earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivaNova will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LivaNova.

Get LivaNova alerts:

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.23. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 39.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $253.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

LIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of LivaNova from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LivaNova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LivaNova has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.83.

LivaNova stock opened at $72.52 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 52-week low of $61.76 and a 52-week high of $93.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In other LivaNova news, Director Alfred J. Novak sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.77, for a total value of $58,455.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.93, for a total transaction of $85,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,428 shares of company stock worth $538,262 in the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LIVN. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,587,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in LivaNova by 44.3% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 0.7% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,219,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,675,000 after purchasing an additional 15,674 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in LivaNova by 21.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in LivaNova during the second quarter worth about $16,287,000. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation segments. The Cardiovascular segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, heart valves, and circulatory support products.

Read More: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LivaNova (LIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LivaNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivaNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.